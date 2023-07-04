The South Okanagan Loss Society will be expanding its services to support people under the age of 50 who have lost a spouse or partner.
Starting Wednesday, July 12, SOLS will host a confidential online support group led by a certified grief counsellor to bring together an often overlooked group in our community. The support group is free of charge and will be run every month on the second Wednesday of the month.
Mare McHale, SOLS board member, became a widow at the age of 33.
“When I lost my husband I felt that no one could relate and although my friends and family were supportive, I would have jumped at the chance to meet other young widows,” McHale said in a press release.
“Grief is isolating and scary, especially when you also suddenly become a single parent, breadwinner, and more. Even though I lost my husband six years ago, I am still looking forward to attending this group for support.”
Registered professional counsellor Sam Lucier said, “Loss can feel isolating, confusing, and even surreal; that’s where group support comes in. We often look to our families and our peers to validate and affirm what we are experiencing. We look to them to see if what we’re experiencing is ‘normal’ but oftentimes, they just don’t get it, because there’s nothing normal about losing someone early in life — it sets us apart.”
SOLS board chair Natalie Berman Biggs adds, “ It takes great courage and strength to face one's grief and loss of your loved one. At SOLS we are here to support all those on this journey."
If this resonates with you or someone you know, register with SOLS for a monthly zoom group for those under 50 who have lost a spouse or partner. They offer a safe, confidential, and welcoming space to learn about and work through your loss. SOLS runs weekly support groups both online and in-person, partially funded by donations.
For more information on this group or the other services offered by the South Okanagan Loss Society, or to make a donation, please visit their website: olspenticton.com and follow us on both Facebook and Instagram.
To register for this group, please contact SOLS at 250-488-1320 or email sols.penticton@gmail.com.