The Second Sunday of Easter is the weekend that occurs after Easter Sunday. In the Gospel of John, we read that doubting Thomas, on the eighth day, encountered the risen Christ, having all his doubts dispelled.
This Sunday has several names, Divine Mercy Sunday, Octave Day of Easter, Bright Sunday, Low Sunday, and my favourite, White Sunday because it speaks of all those dressed in white and have been baptized on Easter Sunday – a time of great celebration.
I remember my talkative children asking examining questions from the back of the van while consuming orange fishy crackers, “What’s your favourite colour, Dad” they would shout, “Maroon,” I would answer, “That’s not a colour,” they would respond screwing their faces up, “what’s your favourite animal?”, I would answer, “a tiger,” “your favourite number Dad,” gosh so many numbers to choose from. Still, I would have to say “eight.”
Eight because in the bible, the number eight is often connected to new beginnings, a bright future, hope, the resurrection, and the fact that Jesus showed himself eight times after the resurrection. Those are excellent reasons, but I’m really a fan because eight looks like a snowman.
Questions and doubts are part of the faith journey.
Thomas is the one singled out as the one questioning Jesus’ resurrection, but the Lord gave Thomas time to think about the situation, eight days to be exact, and Thomas did just that. He was hanging out with the disciples, and I suspect he became convinced of the resurrection even before Jesus appeared to him. I imagine the disciples sharing stories, trying to understand all the events, and processing the trauma and terrifying events of the Easter weekend.
Thomas may have been late to the party, but he was not slow to grasp the implications of Christ’s resurrection. The evidence was tangible, substantial, and crystal clear. Thomas’s faith rested on a solid rock that summited on the eighth day of the journey when Jesus stood before him.
In our faith journey, we can all have doubts at times. I believe God can handle our questions; he gives us time and waits patiently as we work it out. Doubts are often the twisting route to a deeper, more meaningful faith as we learn to live with the mystery.
The eight days were important for Thomas, and they are important for many of us – to think, seek, question and listen to others is all part of the Christian journey. Let’s keep an open heart so the eighth day of hope can arrive.
Then Jesus told Thomas, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” John 20:29. We can be part of that blessed company who have not seen yet believe.
Happy White Sunday, and enjoy some fishy crackers.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.