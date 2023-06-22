I recently had the privilege of listening to a lecture on happiness, presented by Dr. Mark Schultz and Dr. Robert Waldinger, associate directors at Harvard University.
This powerful presentation offered results of a 50-year research study on adult development.
The key finding amongst the hundreds of subjects was that those who gave time volunteering showed greater degrees of happiness.
The nearly 300 subjects reported that having healthy relationships was important to their happiness.
Where did many of these relationships develop?
Volunteering!
Over again, volunteering was cited as helping to both counter isolation and to connect with others.
The lecture, which was sponsored by McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., was offered to professionals in helping professions. In the question-and-answer portion of the lecture, the participants gave many anecdotal examples of the happiness factor of volunteering.
Persons who volunteer for the therapeutic horse-riding program experience delight in working with both horse and rider. Community garden volunteers talk about the awe and wonder of assisting a new gardener. One who reads to children in the schools often gains more than the child he/she is working with.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is excited to announce it is on the move. As of July 4, it will be in its new location in The Cannery Trade Centre at 110–1475 Fairview Road in Penticton.
If you are looking for opportunities to volunteer, please contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 696 Main Street, Penticton (Penticton United Church, The Blue Church until June 30) or 110-1475 Fairview Road (The Cannery) as of July 4, 2023, or call 1-888-576-5661 or contact: info@volunteercentre. info to learn about exciting, happiness filled volunteer prospects.
Laura Turnbull is chairperson of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre This column appears monthly in The Herald.