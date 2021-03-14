When I told my son that I was contemplating an article on Heligoland, he surprised me by stating that my daughter-in-law had been there. It was true; as an exchange student staying in Hamburg her host parents had taken her on a ferry up the Elbe River to the lonely island 46 km offshore.
She remembers red rock and lots of birds. Yes, that’s Heligoland (Helgoland in German); interesting geology, ornithology, history, and philately!
Heligoland is an island 1 square kilometre in area in the North Sea, with a present-day population of 1,400. It has dramatic cliffs of a red sandstone that is found nowhere else on the North Sea. The cliffs are breeding grounds and migratory rests for an amazing array of seabirds.
One of the world’s first ornithological observatories was established here and is active today. There are also white sand beaches where grey seals and tourists loll. Now add some grass (no native trees), and you see the reason for Heligoland’s official colours- green, red, and white.
Heligoland became a British possession when the Danish residents capitulated after a Napoleonic struggle in 1807. It was transformed into an upper-class seaside spa, partly because of its moderate Gulf Stream climate; it is sunnier than the coast and temperatures allow figs and small palms to grow. A resort promotion said it was “a land where there are no bankers, no lawyers, and no crime, where all gratuities are strictly forbidden.” Sounds lovely. And today, no cars or bicycles are allowed and it is duty free — even lovelier.
Werner Heisenberg, Nobel Prize winner for physics and sufferer of severe hay fever, found the air perfect for formulating his “Uncertainty Principle” here.
The 25 different stamps of British Heligoland are quite attractive. Many feature an embossed profile of Queen Victoria, and all of them are in various combinations of green, red and white.
I believe that these are the only stamps that display two different denominations on the same stamp- pence and pfennig. 1890 brought an end to all that when Britain traded Heligoland for Zanzibar — deal?
The militaristic German Empire transformed the island into a major naval base, and removed all residents during the First World War. They were allowed to return in 1918, but the Nazi government continued military building, using slave labour to add submarine pens, tunnels and large gun emplacements.
A green, red and white stamp from 1940 celebrates 50 years of Heligoland as part of Germany; the red cliffs absolutely glow. After two successive 1000 bomber raids on the island in 1945 it probably did glow, and was completely evacuated.
The postwar British government was determined to utterly destroy the military capabilities of the island, and 6700 tonnes of surplus explosives were packed into the island. This was approximately the combined explosive power of the 1917 Halifax, 2020 Beirut, and Ripple Rock explosions. In 1947, after a small explosion “to scare off the birds”, the enormous “British Bang” was set off.
Every remaining building was destroyed except the flak tower (now the island’s lighthouse) and the well-designed air-raid tunnels (now a tourist attraction.) The entire shape of the central island was changed, but birds did come back to the cratered island.
On March 1 st 1952, the control of the island was returned to Germany and residents were allowed to come back after bombs were cleared and houses rebuilt. A 1952 stamp showing a freighter approaching the cliffs celebrates this day that remains a holiday on Heligoland. A 1972 aerial view of the island and a 1987 definitive depicting the towering red sea stack “Lange Anna” complete the stamps of Heligoland.
Green is the land, Red is the band, White is the sand... these are the colours of Heligoland.