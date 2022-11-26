This weekend is the start of Advent, and most church calendars will think of hope.
Hope is a beautiful word and having hope in the centre of our lives makes such a difference. This past week I spoke at a men’s group, where the group shares pizza monthly. Those wonderful triangle slices have the power to create community and a joyous smile.
Sixty men filled the room and sat around tables chatting and laughing. It was quite a moving sight, particularly as our culture has moved away from a deep community connection.
The reality is friendships are hard to develop. In past generations, houses were built with lovely porches, and people happily sat out, watching the world go by. Connections with the community and neighbours happened naturally, these friendships.
The word Neighbour is an Old English word “ne-ah,” meaning “near,” and “gebur,” or “a dweller.” As a name, Neighbours most likely evolved from the term of address for someone living nearby.
However, modern architecture does not always help us to be nearby. We live close to others, yet we can live our lives separated from people and friendships can be difficult.
Daily, we climb into a warm car, and the automatic garage door lifts mystically up and off we drive, car and phone connected
by Bluetooth, yet another little bubble. After a day’s work, we return in our trusted steed and retreat into our castle as our portcullis closes.
But in this cycle, we can quickly become isolated and lose hope. The average American man can relocate 11 times, and shallow roots can be a problem. I spoke that evening on the need to foster friendships; there are remarkable mental, psychological, and spiritual benefits when we try to be “nearby” others.
Mental health challenges amongst men are increasing, and a contributing factor is our isolation and loneliness. It takes effort to come out of the cave, to take our armour off and be with others.
Research has shown that when others know us and they know our story, hope and healing can take place. We have all watched the heroic loner of Hollywood, deserted in a trailer, talking to his Jack Daniels, his life littered with broken relationships. Then they end up saving the planet, all very entertaining, but not true.
Author John Eldredge sums it up well, 'we are made in the image of God; we carry within us the desire for our true life of intimacy and adventure. To say we want less than that is to lie.'
Let’s keep meeting, eat pizza, and let down our defences. God said it is not good for man to be alone. I believe this was not just about Eve but about our need for others.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.