Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in this undated but recent image that was released on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday Feb. 6, an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)