On Wednesday, February 6, 1952 there was a terse announcement proclaimed at Sandringham Castle, UK.
“The King is Dead; Long Live the Queen.”
Princess Elizabeth was in a treehouse on a tour of Kenya 7400 km from home. It was a sobering event.
Prior to Feb. 6, 1952 we sang: “God Save our Gracious King” in Winnipeg public schools at the end of each school day.
I remember the solemn memorial service that Mr. Grusz the vice-principal of Lord Selkirk Junior High School led honouring the late King George VI who had died at the young age of 56. He then explained that from here on the words of the anthem would change to:
“God save our gracious Queen
Long live our noble Queen
God save the Queen
Send her victorious
Happy and glorious
Long to reign over us
God save the Queen”
Little did we know that 70 years later she would still be our Queen.
Canadians were somewhat familiar with the just-proclaimed 25-year-old monarch. She had toured Canada as Princess Elizabeth together with her husband Prince Philip from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12, 1951 — a total of 33 days. The memory sticks out very clearly as I was privileged to see them on Main Street near what was then called Redwood Bridge in Winnipeg. In fact the two-door plastic bubble topped Cadillac almost drove over my foot.
They met thousands of Canadians. It was estimated that the trip covered shaking 30,000 hands. Their itinerary followed the same route that her father and mother had covered in their tour of 1939. (Curiously my parents told me that I had seen them in Toronto as an infant.)
On reflection after her tour of Canada and arrival back in the UK she remarked: “I am sure that nowhere under the sun could one find a land more full of hope, happiness and fine, loyal, generous hearted people.”
Her formal coronation would not take place till June 2, 1953.
The Archbishop asked the question:
“Will you to the utmost of your power maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel?”
At the conclusion as Queen Elizabeth II she replied: “The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God.”
Walter Huebert is a retired history teacher from Penticton.