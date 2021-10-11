Poetry

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sarah Hansen, a Grade 10 student at Princess Margaret School, is a finalist in a national poetry writing competition with her poem “Remembrance Lesson.”  We are pleased to feature her poem.

Remembrance Lesson

I feel badly now for grumbling

When Mom said we had to go,

I watched her put her boots on

And a poppy, I thought, for show.

I had to stand there waiting

While she lined up with her “Reds”

And she smiled and introduced me

To some “vets”, was what she said.

I watched some old men struggle

To stand up nice and tall,

And the place got very somber

When I heard the bugle call.

They spoke about my freedom

And the price that it had cost,

All the young men who had fought there

All the things that had been lost.

I felt a lump in my throat

And I saw a single tear

Fall upon Moms red serge jacket

As the end was coming near.

I’d never thought about it,

The freedom I have now

And those who came before me

To ensure this all, somehow.

So as I lay my poppy

I will say a little prayer

Thank you, all — forever

I will honour you, I swear.

Sarah Hansen

Penticton