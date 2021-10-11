EDITOR’S NOTE: Sarah Hansen, a Grade 10 student at Princess Margaret School, is a finalist in a national poetry writing competition with her poem “Remembrance Lesson.” We are pleased to feature her poem.
Remembrance Lesson
I feel badly now for grumbling
When Mom said we had to go,
I watched her put her boots on
And a poppy, I thought, for show.
I had to stand there waiting
While she lined up with her “Reds”
And she smiled and introduced me
To some “vets”, was what she said.
I watched some old men struggle
To stand up nice and tall,
And the place got very somber
When I heard the bugle call.
They spoke about my freedom
And the price that it had cost,
All the young men who had fought there
All the things that had been lost.
I felt a lump in my throat
And I saw a single tear
Fall upon Moms red serge jacket
As the end was coming near.
I’d never thought about it,
The freedom I have now
And those who came before me
To ensure this all, somehow.
So as I lay my poppy
I will say a little prayer
Thank you, all — forever
I will honour you, I swear.
Sarah Hansen
Penticton