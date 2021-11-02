Just in time for the holiday decorating and gift-giving season, the Okanagan School of the Arts is bringing back one of its most popular workshops.
Nikki Marshall of Okanagan Dye Works will be teaching a needle felting class on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Participants will use wool to form and sculpt three adorable woodland creatures.
Vaccine passports will be required, and all current health orders will be observed.
The cost to attend is $50.
Pre-registration is required online at www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses or in person at Cowork Penticton, 129 Nanaimo Ave. W., 9-11 a.m. on weekdays.
Established in 1960, the Okanagan School of the Arts is one of the longest-running schools of its kind in Canada.
The OSA offers a variety of performing and visual arts courses and programs for students of all ages and stages of development, providing creativity and connection for residents of Penticton and the surrounding communities.