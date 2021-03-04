There are hockey families and then there are the Ouellettes.
Over the past two decades, Kara and Mike Ouellette have had four sons – Bailey, Noah, Connor and Joshua, who range in age from 12 to 22 – go through some or all of the Penticton Minor Hockey Association program.
But the couple – who also have a daughter, Kheara, 23 – have made plenty of contributions to the game on their own without even picking up hockey sticks. Both have served as team managers, safety persons and PMHA board directors.
Kara has headed that board as president for the past four years, but is planning to step down at an annual general meeting tentatively set for mid-May.
She’s encouraging anyone with an interest in the game – or even work experience that could assist the board – to consider putting their names forward.
“The board would always love to have an accountant, a lawyer, professional people who could sort of give their time and expertise,” said Kara, who works for the Canada Revenue Agency.
“Also, you don’t need to know about hockey. There are people around who know about hockey.”
Kara never played hockey, but always loved the game and saw volunteering with PMHA as a way to give back to the community – and kids in particular.
That’s been more difficult in light of health restrictions that since mid-November have only allowed players – 450 this season, down from 530 last season – to practice.
“But our coaches and our coach co-ordinators have done a really excellent job coming up with new and innovative ideas to keep kids engaged,” said Kara.
“I’m really proud of what our executive was able produce this year – and every year – getting kids on the ice. They’re happy. That’s what I’m proudest of.”
For more information, visit www.pentictonminorhockey.com or email administrator@pentictonminorhockey.com.