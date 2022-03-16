Twenty-two new treatment beds for people with mental health and substance abuse problems are coming to the Okanagan.
Thirteen of the new beds will be for individuals going through withdrawal, while the rest are for transition and stabilization care.
“When people with substance-abuse challenges are ready to take a step toward recovery, they need urgent access to services right here in the Okanagan,” Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson said in a government news release.
Malcolmson was in Kelowna Tuesday morning to make the announcement.
Interior Health will work with The Bridge Youth and Family Services society to open the new beds.
“It more than doubles our capacity to support individuals who need the resources to safely withdraw from alcohol and other drugs,” society president Celine Thompson said.
A new complex-care facility — which provides comprehensive support for people who have overlapping mental health, substance use, trauma, and brain injuries — will also be announced in the future, Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said in the release.
“The addition of a complex-care facility in the future will help keep our communities vibrant while getting people the help they need,” she said.
Complex-care facilities are designed to provide a place for people who might otherwise cycle between hospital emergency rooms, jails, and homeless shelters, the government release states.
The government has also recently announced new complex-care locations for Kamloops, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Surrey.
In addition to the 22 new beds announced Tuesday, there are already 3,201 publicly funded community substance-use beds across the province.
On Monday, Malcolmson and Sandhu announced the Vernon area was to get 19 new full-time equivalent workers to help boost mental-health and substance abuse services in the North Okanagan.