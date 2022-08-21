I remember the profound joy of hearing my kids ask numerous questions, such as, “What would you do if you had a time machine?”
My wife was asked, “Mommy, what do you want to be when you grow up?”
And I love the question my five-year-old son asked, “Dad, did Grandad take his phone when he went to heaven?”
I responded with a smile. “Why do you ask?”
“Because I want him to text me a picture of God.”
Jesus asked numerous questions; He asked far more than he answered. Jesus may have asked more questions than Socrates, the questioning Greek philosopher who lived in the ancient city of Athens.
Jesus is the great questioner. In the four Gospels, Jesus turns to the people and asks 307 distinct questions.
By contrast, the crowds and individuals around him only asked 183 questions, and he only seemed to have directly answered around eight (and what are they, you may ask, that’s for another column). Jesus is, therefore, 40 times more likely to ask a question than give a direct answer.
This statement has surprised me; we have often said, “What is Jesus telling us, but I've rarely heard the question what is Jesus asking us or me?”
Jesus, at 12-years old, is separated from Mary and Joseph in the bustling city of Jerusalem; they desperately search for him, asking, “Where is he?” He is found seated among the teachers and academics in the temple, listening and cross-examining them with many questions.
When challenged by a distressed Mary, he says with more questions, “Why were you looking for me? Didn’t you know that it was necessary for me to be in my father’s house?”
One reason I think Jesus asks many questions is that he is not presuming what people want; one of the most frequently asked questions by Jesus is, “What are you looking for?” Jesus wants us to reflect and think; I fear many people of faith have lost the ability to consider their lives deeply; we like quick and easy answers, a fast food faith.
The word question begins with ques, from Latin, where it has the meaning, “seek; look for; ask.” The goal is not to transmit more information but to stimulate new understanding in the listener.
Information is not the goal.
Transformation is.
Faith should transform us, and my question to you is, what is your next step to go deeper in your faith?
Be encouraged by the words of Jesus in Matthew 7:7-8: “Keep on asking, and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on seeking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and the door will be opened to you.”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Baptist Church in Kelowna.