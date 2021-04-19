OVERVIEW: Optimistic words and postings are inspiring. Its like a competition to see who is the biggest cheerleader. It is helpful to those needing a boost.
Blend humour with protocol and lead by example; it will work, as many are willing to support each other. They see the shared benefits of this on a larger scale.
A lot of ground can be covered in a short time now. Be prepared to travel if necessary.
In-person meetings clarify confidential matters to everyone’s satisfaction. There is good news in financial areas for those looking for a miracle.
Hang on to any ground gained to feel secure. Upgrade equipment or communication devices; deals can be made.
ARIES: Others high five you as you step forward on their behalf. Dress the part and speak calmly.
TAURUS: Shake off your conservative mantle and show another side of your personality. It’s fun.
GEMINI: Tap into the knowledge and expertise of those you trust to help with your future agenda.
CANCER: Sort unusual communications or information to get to the bedrock to secure position.
LEO: You rise to the top one way or the other. Be prepared for additional attention or discovery.
VIRGO: Sidestep rules and regulations or have a time out. Assess where you want to go.
LIBRA: Stars are aligned for you this week when it comes to finances and assets. It looks good.
SCORPIO: Expect the unexpected in relationships of all types. Some are acting out of character.
SAGITTARIUS: Launch something new or different that will benefit job or career near or far etc.
CAPRICORN: You are lucky this week so look at areas where you would feel free to gamble.
AQUARIUS: You have easy choices with home or property matters. Cut to the chase with this.
PISCES: Be out and about or step into the public arena in some form. Response is positive.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.