Three players tied for low net in this week’s action of the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League, all with scores of 69.
First flight: Dennis Glasscock, 69, Bob Fortune, 73 (cb), Dave Carleton, 73, Gene Benner, 73
Second flight: Mike Van Tighem, 71, Charles Lay, 72, Martin Bouchard, 75 (cb), Dennis Foyle, 75
Third flight: Al Thomas, 69 (cb), Rick Drewnisz, 69, Terry Steinke, 72 (cb), John Mitchell, 72.
Ten players shared the deuce pot with David Carleton scoring his first deuce on the par-four, first hole.