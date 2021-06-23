Nobelist Wole Soyinka to honor Henry Louis Gates at PEN gala

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots," takes part in a panel discussion during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 29, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif., left, and Nigerian Nobel Laureate professor Wole Soyinka appears in Lagos, Nigeria on Feb. 9, 2016. Soyinka will be attending this fall’s PEN America literary gala. He will fly in from his native Nigeria to help present an award to the author, scholar and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr. (AP Photo)