'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

FILE - Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson, a.k.a. Diamond and Silk, arrive at the LA Premiere of "Death of a Nation" at the Regal Cinemas at L.A. Live on July 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo "Diamond and Silk", has died, former President Donald Trump and the pair's official Twitter account announced Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was 51. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)