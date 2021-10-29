Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom

Singer Zayn Malik appears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2017, left, model Yolanda Hadid appears at a book signing for her memoir "Believe Me" in New York on Sept. 13, 2017, center, and model Gigi Hadid appears at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York on Sept. 9, 2021. Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid during a Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo)