Met Opera's revenue drops, breaks even with gifts, borrowing

FILE - This March 12, 2020 file photo shows people by the fountain at Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln Center in New York. The Metropolitan Opera’s operating revenue dropped by $25 million to $150 million in the fiscal year ending July 31, a season shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the company avoided an operating loss with its fundraising and borrowing. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)