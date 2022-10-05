Hilary Swank talks filming new series while expecting twins

FILE - Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Swank announced, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the she's pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her wardrobe alterations and other actions on set of her new ABC series “Alaska Daily.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)