Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose

FILE - Demi Lovato performs "Anyone" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Lovato reveals publicly for the first time details about her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 in “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” a four-part docuseries debuting March 23, 2021, on YouTube Originals. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)