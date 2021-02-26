Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton lead ACM Awards nominations

Maren Morris performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 15, 2019 , left, and Chris Stapleton performs during Marty Stuart's Late night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2018. Morris and Stapleton lead the nominations for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The academy announced on Friday that Morris and Stapleton both had six nominations ahead of the April 18 awards show, which will air on CBS from Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)