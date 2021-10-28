Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees in her debut

FILE - Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The Disney actress and singer-songwriter broke out with hits from her 2021 debut record “Sour,” which led to seven nominations at the AMAs, including artist of the year and new artist of the year. The nominations were announced Thursday for the fan-voted awards show that will air from Los Angeles on ABC on Nov. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)