'Night Raiders,' 'Scarborough' neck-in-neck for best film at Canadian Screen Awards

Actor Elle-Maija Tailfeathers poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Canadian Screen Awards is honouring the best in homegrown film and TV at its marquee bash tonight. At the front of the best picture race are Indigenous thriller "Night Raiders" and suburban drama "Scarborough," which after claiming five film prizes apiece Friday, will go up against "Drunken Birds," "Night of the Kings" and "Wildhood" for the grand prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young