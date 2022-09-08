Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96

FILE - In this previously unpublished 1969 file photo, one of a series specially taken to show the informal life of Prince Charles, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, background centre and Prince Philip sit with their children Prince Edward, left, Princess Anne, background, Prince Charles, foreground and Prince Andrew, right at Sandringham House, in Sandringham, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File)