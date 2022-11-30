Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson's rape trial

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. Jurors at the rape trial of the “That ’70s Show” star said Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)