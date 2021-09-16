At London's Old Vic, 'Camp Siegfried' probes American Nazis

Actress Patsy Ferran, star of the play Camp Siegfried, poses for a photographer in front of the Old Vic theatre in London, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. London's Old Vic Theatre is reopening at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began. The show is “Camp Siegfried,” American writer Bess Wohl's play about a summer camp for Nazis on New York's Long Island. It's based on a real-life camp in the 1930s that indoctrinated young German-Americans into the ideas of the Third Reich, and depicts two teenagers whose burgeoning relationship collides with the insidious ideology of Nazism. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)