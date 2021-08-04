FILE - In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst watches as his defense attorney Dick DeGuerin presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif. Durst is expected to take the stand at his Los Angeles County murder trial on Thursday, Aug. 5. (Law & Crime Network via AP, Pool, File)