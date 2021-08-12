K-pop star sentenced to 3 years in prostitution case

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Seungri, a former member of a popular K-pop boy band Big Bang, arrives at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean military court sentenced disgraced K-pop star Seungri to three years in prison on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, for crimes including providing prostitutes to foreign businessmen. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)