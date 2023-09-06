Tenor Stephen Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer.

FILE - Tenor Stephen Gould performs as Peter Grimes during a rehearsal for the opera "Peter Grimes", written by Benjamin Britten, at the Saxony State Opera in Dresden, Germany on Feb. 5, 2007. Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer. Gould withdrew this summer from the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, where he was to have sung the title roles in “Tannhäuser” and “Tristan und Isolde” and Siegfried in “Götterdämmerung.” (AP Photo/Matthias Rietschel, File)