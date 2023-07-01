UK press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to testify in the High Court after his lawyer presents opening statements Monday, June 5, 2023 in his case alleging phone hacking. It’s the first of Harry’s several legal cases against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)