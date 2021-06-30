'Halloween' comes to Venice as Curtis gets lifetime award

FILE - Jamie Lee Curtis attends the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York on Jan. 8, 2020. Curtis will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8, when the latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” is screened on Venice’s Lido out of competition. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)