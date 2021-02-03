Cops, camaraderie, COVID, Karens: 'Pretty Hard Cases' stars on making the new dramedy

Meredith MacNeill, left, and Adrienne C. Moore are shown on the set of CBC's new series "Pretty Hard Cases" in this undated handout photo. Nearly 33 years after the end of "Cagney & Lacey," the stars of the new CBC series "Pretty Hard Cases" are excited to inject a new energy into the women-detective genre. Debuting Wednesday, the buddy cop dramedy stars Meredith MacNeill of "Baroness von Sketch Show" and Adrienne C. Moore of "Orange is the New Black" as polar police opposites who somehow connect in their jobs as detectives of rival departments in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC