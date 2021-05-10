Queen's cousin accused of willingness to sell Kremlin access

FILE - In this Friday, June 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent arrive at St Paul's Cathedral in London. An investigative report by British media published Sunday,May 9, 2021 says that Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, was willing to use his royal status for personal profit and to seek favors from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The undercover investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 saw reporters posing as investors of a fake South Korean gold company. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP, file)