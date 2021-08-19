Chuck Close, artist of monumental grids, dies at 81

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1996, file photo, Chuck Close, 55, using a hand brace to hold his paint brush, adjusts the brush with his teeth while working in his New York studio. Since suffering a partial paralysis in 1988 due to a spinal artery collapse, Close does not have the strength to grip the brush. Close who is best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at age 81. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)