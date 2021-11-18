Court hands 'Making a Murderer' subject Avery latest defeat

FILE - Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis on March 13, 2007. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for killing a young photographer in 2005, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series "Making a Murderer." The court on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2021, denied Avery's petition for review without commenting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)