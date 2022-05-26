Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in New York. British prosecutors have charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The 62-year-old double Academy Award winner was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The U.K. charges were announced Thursday, as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)