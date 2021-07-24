Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 1988, file photo, comedian Jackie Mason, right, hosts TV personality Morton Downey Jr. during a live radio broadcast from Golden's Restaurant on West 51st Street in New York. Mason was also hosting the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner for theater people working on the holiday. Mason, a rabbi-turned-jokester whose feisty brand of standup comedy got laughs from nightclubs in the Catskills to West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Manhattan, the celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths, File)