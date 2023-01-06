Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

FILE Britain's Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan, Oct. 31, 2012. Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The book “Spare" also included incendiary revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan, (John Stillwell, Pool Photo via AP, File)