Italy's La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

FILE - A view of an empty La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, on April 4, 2022. Italy’s most famous opera house, Teatro alla Scala, opens its new season Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 with the Russian opera “Boris Godunov,” a selection that sparked Ukrainian protests of the cultural event serving as a propaganda win for the Kremlin against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)