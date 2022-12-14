$3M deal reached over police shooting of Pharrell’s cousin

Donovon Lynch's family and friends, including his father Wayne, center, respond, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va., to the prior day's report presented to the media by the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's office on Donovon's death. The city of Virginia Beach will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit from the family of Donovon Lynch, a Black man who was shot by police during a chaotic night of violence on the city’s oceanfront last year. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)