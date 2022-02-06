Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 6, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year, on Feb. 2, 2022 in Sandringham, England. Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)