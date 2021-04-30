AP Source: Grammys may cut nomination review committees

FILE - Ryan Lewis, left, and Macklemore pose with their awards for best rap performance and best rap song, for "Thrift Shop," best rap album for "The Heist" and best new artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2014. The Grammy Awards are in discussion to remove its nomination review committees — the group that determines the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)