Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on Day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)