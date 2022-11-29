Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers on challenge of portraying an Indigenous cop on 'Three Pines'

Elle-Maija Tailfeathers is shown in an episode of "Three Pines" in this undated handout photo. Prime Video's book-to-screen adaptation of Louise Penny's beloved Quebec-set detective novels does more than just update the source material, it spotlights Indigenous stories in a whole new way, says co-star Elle-Maija Tailfeathers. Tailfeathers, who is a member of the Kainai First Nation, says the eight-part drama deepens and updates the whodunit tales by expanding Indigenous threads in the text, most notably by making her character Sgt. Isabelle Lacoste an Indigenous woman, instead of white. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Prime Video **MANDATORY CREDIT **