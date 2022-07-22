'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'

FILE - Director Michael Mann answers questions as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the ninth Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central France, Oct. 14, 2017. Mann has co-written a novel that revisits the characters of his 1995 film "Heat" in both prequel and sequel fashion, filling in the backstory and what happened to characters played by Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)