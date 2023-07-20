Jury deliberations underway in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

Defense attorney Raven Ramona Liberty speaks with Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, as jury instructions are read in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)