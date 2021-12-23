Jason Bateman named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

FILE - Jason Bateman appears at the "The Outsider" panel during the HBO TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Bateman has been named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the first recipient of the award since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP,File)