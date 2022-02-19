Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

FILE- Former model Thysia Huisman, who is among women who have accused Jean-Luc Brunel of rape, poses for a picture in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)