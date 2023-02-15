Juan Felipe Herrera wins Frost lifetime achievement medal

FILE - Juan Felipe Herrera, the nation's first Latino poet laureate, reads one of his poems before the California State Senate on July 6, 2015, in Sacramento,Calif. Herrera, known for such collections as “Half the World in Light” and “187 Reasons Mexicanos Can’t Cross the Border, is this year's winner of the Frost Medal for lifetime achievement. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)