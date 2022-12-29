'Avatar: The Way of Water' was a coming-of-age period for its younger cast members

Cast members Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Jamie Flatters attend the Canadian Premiere of “AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” held at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The native New Yorker Bass, along with London-born co-star Jamie Flatters, 22, were hand-picked among a lineup of fresh young faces in 2017 and would lay the youthful groundwork for a franchise intended to last until 2028. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Disney/George Pimentel *MANDATORY CREDIT*