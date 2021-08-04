'Trauma as his shield': Cuomo's apology, defense criticized

FILE - In this image taken video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement in a pre-recorded video released, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. In his response to an independent investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women, Cuomo cited his own family member's sexual assault to explain his behavior with accuser Charlotte Bennett. That component of his statement came under criticism from sexual assault survivors, their advocates and even crisis public relations managers. He offered an apology to just two of his accusers, which was publicly rejected by one, and flat-out denied allegations that he inappropriately touched anyone. (Office of the NY Governor via AP )